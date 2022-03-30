 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $924,900

R & K Custom Built modern farmhouse, less than 2 years old, in sought after Birkhaven! Enjoy this classically designed open floor plan with shiplap and custom millwork throughout that would impress Chip and Joanna themselves! Exposed wood beams and open shelving create a spacious yet comforting space. Chef inspired kitchen w/ professional SS appliances and Quartz countertops w/ large island. Great room features soaring ceilings, exposed beams and glass doors that open completely to the screened porch featuring a gas fireplace and EZ breeze windows for an easy transition for all 4 seasons. Primary bedroom on the main level features soaking tub &large free standing shower. The 2nd bedroom, also on main level, w/ full attached bathroom. Second floor bedroom features built in bunk beds, perfect for kids of all ages! A large and spacious bonus room where no details were spared! Second floor also boasts a separate exterior entrance to one suite! Smart home enabled.( see agent only)

