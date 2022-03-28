Indulge in this ultimate resort-like paradise overlooking a peaceful lake in coveted Polo Farms. With over 6300 square feet, choose from two primary bedrooms one on the main level and another on the second level. The main level primary bedroom has an updated bathroom with an extra-large walk-in shower, free-standing tub, and granite countertops. It also includes a spacious walk-in closet with his and her sides. This impressive residence offers an open floor plan with a remodeled gourmet kitchen that flows comfortably into the living area. Custom built-in cabinets on each side of the fireplace are the focal point of the great room. The gorgeous sunroom with lots of natural light overlooks the water. Upstairs you will find 4 ample-sized rooms, 2 full bathrooms, and hardwood floors in the hallway. The basement has so many possibilities including a Home theatre, recreational room, office, inlaw suite,etc. Enjoy a home spa with the steam shower and sauna. Build family memories on the lake!
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $929,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Mister and Miss will make history on Sunday, as award presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
Officers responded to the Taqueria El Torito food truck, which was operating in the 2600 block of Randleman Road, after a man took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a shooting Monday in the 900 block of Dunbar Street.
The male, dark brindle pit mix was found in a crate about 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Oakland Place and Monroe Place. High Point Police Department investigators determined the dog had been left at the edge of the road the previous night.
JACKSONVILLE — An Onslow County teacher has resigned after he was recorded shouting obscenities and what one student called “racially-motivate…
GREENSBORO — In July 2021, the Boy Scouts of America reached a $850 million settlement with thousands of men who say they were sexually abused…
Ten-time Country Music Awards Musician of the Year Mac McAnally kicks off Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation's "Live Music Vibe" initiative.
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a rising force in North Carolina politics and a vocal pro-life advocate, confirmed Thursday that he and his …
Also, why are they still making the “don’t smoke during the flight” announcement when giving the safety instructions?
The emergence of a rare and potentially deadly virus among a common tick in North Carolina and the Southeast is causing researchers to speed u…