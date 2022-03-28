4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $929,000

Indulge in this ultimate resort-like paradise overlooking a peaceful lake in coveted Polo Farms. With over 6300 square feet, choose from two primary bedrooms one on the main level and another on the second level. The main level primary bedroom has an updated bathroom with an extra-large walk-in shower, free-standing tub, and granite countertops. It also includes a spacious walk-in closet with his and her sides. This impressive residence offers an open floor plan with a remodeled gourmet kitchen that flows comfortably into the living area. Custom built-in cabinets on each side of the fireplace are the focal point of the great room. The gorgeous sunroom with lots of natural light overlooks the water. Upstairs you will find 4 ample-sized rooms, 2 full bathrooms, and hardwood floors in the hallway. The basement has so many possibilities including a Home theatre, recreational room, office, inlaw suite,etc. Enjoy a home spa with the steam shower and sauna. Build family memories on the lake!