Stunning European Style home built by popular Builder B Elliott Enterprise. Enter through beautiful solid wood, double doors into 2 story foyer. Brick accent arch way leads into open layout Great Room & Kitchen. Chefs Kitchen offers Lg Island, Granite countertops, tons of cabinets/pantry storage, & SS app. Breakfast overlooks private, natural backyard. Gas log FP. 10ft ceilings on main. Executive Office & Formal Dining. Gorgeous Primary Bedroom Suite located on main w/ Tray ceiling, wood floors w/ bright & luxurious Master Bath! Separate vanities w/ free standing tub, tile shower & floors. Spacious bedrooms upstairs, all offering ample closets. Giant Bonus/Family Rm, Media Rm, & Exercise Rm. Serene outdoor space great for entertaining & relaxing nights any time of year! Access land over the creek by fully engineered, composite, 400 #/SF bridge! Bridge designed by structural engineer using hwy grade standards! 2 min walk to clubhouse, pool, & tennis! Walking trails located in cul-de-sac
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $945,000
