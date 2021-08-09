4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $270,000

HIGHEST & BEST DUE BY 9PM SUNDAY, 8/8/21. Custom built home in established tree-lined neighborhood. Large kitchen with island (granite top) that opens to screen porch. Main level features a spacious living room & dining room with double sided fireplace, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. In-law suite on lower level features a large den, full eat-in kitchen, office, bedroom, full bath & huge storage room. 3 heat pumps. Finished basement accessible from ground-level in back of home. Large deck. Home exterior just painted; also, significant interior painting just completed. Both kitchens fully furnished with appliances including fridges. Oversized 2 car side-load garage. Large lot...easy access to 85. Perhaps convert office in basement to 5th BR with minimal expense? With a little updating, this home could be truly amazing. Home has a wonderful vintage charm...it even has a rotary-dial phone on the wall in the basement kitchen. Offered "as-is." Hurry!!!