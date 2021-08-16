 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $317,771

Meriwether B plan built by Shugart Homes. All dimensions taken from floorplan. GE Stainless steel appliances in Kitchen with microwave above range. Kitchen Island. Granite Countertops. Boxed ceiling in Primary bedroom. Fireplace in Great Room. Office on main level with double doors. Pet pad under staircase. 4 bedrooms & 2 & a half bathrooms. Luxury vinyl plank & crown molding in main level living areas. Double vanity sinks & 5' shower in primary bathroom. Hall bath has double vanity sinks.

