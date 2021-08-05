Experience mostly 1 level living in this brick & stone home in Breckenridge. This Carson plan has a total of 4 beds & 3 baths of which 3 beds & 2 baths on the main level w/ a bonus rm upstairs that has a bath & walk in closet. You can dine in your formal dining rm w/ an elegant, coffered ceiling. You will enjoy preparing the meals for your family in your new kitchen w/ a walk-in pantry, island w/ bar, gourmet profile gas cooktop in stainless steel, & under cabinet lighting. Relax in your primary suite w/ an elegant, boxed ceiling. Your primary bath boasts of a beautiful 5’ tile shower w/ a seat, double vanity sinks, & large walk-in closet. Sit outside on your private patio & listen to the birds while you have a glass of lemonade. The open floor plan showcases a fireplace w/ gas logs & a vaulted ceiling in the family rm. You can also enjoy the swimming pool, weight rm & sauna at the clubhouse of Breckenridge. For more information, call me about this Carson plan in Breckenridge, today.
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $356,689
