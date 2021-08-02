4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $370,000

MAKE YOUR OFFER FAST BECAUSE THIS ONE WON'T LAST! This is a gorgeous house in popular Ledford area waiting for you to call it home. It offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a separate study, a bonus/4th.bedroom, and a sun room. It also offers a beautiful in law suite that features a full size kitchen, handicap equipped bathroom, laundry closet, and separate entrance. There is a gorgeous wrap around deck in the beautifully landscaped backyard. This property has been updated throughout and includes wood floors, remodeled kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms, and 2 new AC units. Offers due Aug 1 by 6:00. P.M..