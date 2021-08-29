4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $439,000

This beautiful traditional home is located in the desireable Breckenridge community. The main floor has a welcoming two story foyer, formal dining area, kitchen with pantry, bright & sunny breakfast area and 2 story great room with stone fireplace. Main floor master suite with large walk in closet and spacious master bathroom. Second bedroom and full bathroom also on main floor. Large laundry room with abundant cabinets and sink. Upstairs offers an office, bedroom 3, bedroom 4, a full bathroom PLUS bonus room! Attached 2 car garage plus all brick, detached garage approx 30 x 20. The covered back porch, extends across the back of the house with nice patio. The community offers a pool, exercise area, rec space and sidewalks. Easy access to I-85. Agent related to seller.