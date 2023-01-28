4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $1,400,000

STUNNING 4 bed/4 bath treasure on 7.4 secluded acres! No detail overlooked in this INCREDIBLE home with 1.5 levels plus full finished 2,276 sq ft basement! Only the highest-end upgrades throughout this custom masterpiece. Primary suite and 2 bedrooms/baths on main, large bonus up, and basement with HUGE open living space, wet bar, full kitchen, 4th bed/bath, media/game room, office, fitness room with dry sauna, and concrete-encased safe room with hidden Murphy door! Highlights of attached features list include custom trim moldings, 5-zone MusicCast sound system, 2 laundry rooms, whole house generator, and Pella windows. Gated entry leads to 1300' driveway that circles around .25 acre pond with floating dock/tiki bar. Amazing 50’ x 40’ detached garage/workshop with 100-amp electric, 16’ tall ceiling, full heated bath, 50-amp provisions for motor home, and steps to 50’ x 16’ floored attic space above! Expansive fenced backyard. MUST SEE VIRTUAL TOUR! This one TRULY has it all!!