Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath in Brightwood Farm neighborhood. As you enter the home, you'll find the Main Level Owner's Suite immediately to your left, complete with Spacious Closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sink. Cozy up by gas fireplace in the Great Room which opens to dining & kitchen. Laundry is conveniently located just inside entrance from the 2 car garage. Venture upstairs to a spacious bonus room, 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 full bath, PLUS newly added additional 400 sq.ft bedroom above the garage - wide open space, full of potential! This beautiful community is perfectly located in eastern Guilford county near Burlington. Easy access to I-40 makes commuting to Greensboro, High Point or Durham a breeze! The 5800 square foot clubhouse with exercise room, media center, playground, pool and tennis makes entertaining easy. Architectural shingles and new carpet added in 2020. Showings begin Friday, Nov 5th.
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $249,900
