 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $249,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath in Brightwood Farm neighborhood. As you enter the home, you'll find the Main Level Owner's Suite immediately to your left, complete with Spacious Closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sink. Cozy up by gas fireplace in the Great Room which opens to dining & kitchen. Laundry is conveniently located just inside entrance from the 2 car garage. Venture upstairs to a spacious bonus room, 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 full bath, PLUS newly added additional 400 sq.ft bedroom above the garage - wide open space, full of potential! This beautiful community is perfectly located in eastern Guilford county near Burlington. Easy access to I-40 makes commuting to Greensboro, High Point or Durham a breeze! The 5800 square foot clubhouse with exercise room, media center, playground, pool and tennis makes entertaining easy. Architectural shingles and new carpet added in 2020. Showings begin Friday, Nov 5th.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize
Local

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize

Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News