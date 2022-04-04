 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $304,990

The Brookechase is an outstanding 4-bedroom home, 2.5 bath with large two car garage. This plan offers the living area upfront with separate dining room. The kitchen offers lots of cabinetry! Spacious Primary Suite boasts a vaulted ceiling with walk in closet. Smart home package included!

