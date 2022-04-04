The Chelsea plan features a formal dining room with kitchen opened to the family room. The kitchen features a breakfast nook, that leads to the patio for outdoor entertaining. There is a guest room and full bath on the main level. The oversized Primary Suite features a vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet and a double sink vanity. 3 secondary bedrooms all with walk in closets. Smart home package included!
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $319,990
A draft teacher licensure model that will be presented to the State Board of Education next week proposes a higher state base salary of $45,000 for many beginning teachers. Further raises that could push the salary to more than $70,000 a year would be tied to factors such as student performance and teachers taking on additional duties.
Tony Watlington has been selected by the School District of Philadelphia's Board of Education to replace William R. Hite as the chief executive overseeing a district with 216 schools, 115,000 students and a $3.9 billion budget, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Ed Hardin: The ghosts are watching as Duke and Carolina meet in New Orleans and in each other's heads
Dean Smith stood uneasily in the hallway inside the cavernous Louisiana Superdome, smoking cigarette after cigarette, when a sportswriter walk…
Duke Energy's website indicated there are 10 power outages in Guilford County, affecting 1,321 customers
Police officers found the victim in the 30 block of Ackland Drive.
Increasingly, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol lay out possible crimes related to the day's violent attack by Trump supporters looking to derail Joe Biden's election. Take a look at what's possible.
No charges have been filed in the accident.
North Carolina goes to the NCAA championship game after beating Duke in Coach K's final season. Here are best photos from both Final Four games tonight.
A 66-year-old man from Oak Ridge who was hospitalized after the March 23 crash died from his injuries on March 26, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.