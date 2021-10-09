 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $325,000

Gorgeous like new 2019 4 bedroom home with luxury vinyl planks throughout the down stairs, quartz counter tops, solar panels, Smart home technology, and security system. Back yard overlooks the natural area. Enjoy low energy bills with the new solar panels rated at 101% per solar company. Separate formal dining, huge master with WIC and garden tub. Open the garage, unlock the front door, and monitor the temperature all from your phone! Community pool and tennis just a short drive or nice walk !

