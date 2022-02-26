 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $326,990

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $326,990

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $326,990

Kyle plan at 2644 sqft. features a formal dining room, and a great home office with French doors. The spacious, yet cozy family room is perfect for entertaining. The home has a beautiful open layout with kitchen island w/ Cane Shadow(Grey) cabinets. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom w/ a vaulted ceiling, en-suite with huge walk-in closet and large walk-in shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms all with large walk-in closets, a spacious Loft space perfect for the movie room, game room or play area. The main floor laundry room is conveniently located . Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. A D.R. Horton Smart Home technology includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties
Local

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties

Clemmons resident Meka Douthit EL, director of nursing at Moses Cone Hospital, was sworn in as president of the North Carolina Nurses Association in September. She’s only the fourth African American to oversee the leading professional organization for the state’s registered nurses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert