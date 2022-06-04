4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $329,990

Brightwood Farm, resort style living community reflects how today’s families want to live with elegance, convenience, connection and comfort. Clubhouse w/a gathering room. Jr Olympic pool great place to meet neighbors. Tennis courts, playground around the clubhouse. Everything you could want in amenities & location. Our Shane plan at 1995 sq ft features a formal din rm, a spacious, fam rm perfect for entertaining fam and friends. The home has a beautiful open layout with a kit with lots of Gray cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, 3 secondary bdrms with large closets. One-yr builder’s warranty & 10yr structural warranty. Includes our smart home technology package! The Smart Home is equipped w/technology that includes: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.