 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $329,990

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $329,990

Brightwood Farm, resort style living community reflects how today’s families want to live with elegance, convenience, connection and comfort. Clubhouse w/a gathering room. Jr Olympic pool great place to meet neighbors. Tennis courts, playground around the clubhouse. Everything you could want in amenities & location. Our Shane plan at 1995 sq ft features a formal din rm, a spacious, fam rm perfect for entertaining fam and friends. The home has a beautiful open layout with a kit with lots of Gray cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, 3 secondary bdrms with large closets. One-yr builder’s warranty & 10yr structural warranty. Includes our smart home technology package! The Smart Home is equipped w/technology that includes: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC man who won $10 million lottery prize gets life sentence in woman’s shooting death

NC man who won $10 million lottery prize gets life sentence in woman’s shooting death

A North Carolina man who scored a $10 million lottery prize is now convicted of first-degree murder. In August 2017, Michael Hill said he bought a non-winning ticket before deciding to try his luck on another scratch-off game. When he checked the new ticket, he discovered his “life changing” jackpot win. “I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn’t hit me,” he told the N.C. Education ...

'Still happening': Texas tragedy has echoes of Raleigh massacre 50 years ago

'Still happening': Texas tragedy has echoes of Raleigh massacre 50 years ago

Carol King didn’t recognize the sharp cracks of gunfire. Not at first. King was 20 years old, walking home for lunch a few blocks away from the North Hills office building where she worked. Her route took her right past the entrance of the mall across the street, where a 22-year-old man had taken up position between a few parked cars. At about noon on Memorial Day 1972, Harvey McLeod opened ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert