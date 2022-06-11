This home is in Brightwood Farm community which has everything, location, convenience, and amenities galore. Our Vivian plan at 2196 square feet features a formal dining room. The spacious family room is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The home has a beautiful open layout with a kitchen island with Bright Cane Sugar cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, 3 secondary bedrooms with large closets, and 2nd floor laundry room with a closet. One-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $339,390
