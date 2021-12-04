4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $349,900

Beautiful, corner lot home in desirable Brightwood Farms! Spacious open floorplan with space for everyone! LVT throughout main living areas, gas logs in cozy family rm, Kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, subway tile backsplash, SS appl., under cabinet lights and huge pantry. All large BR's upstairs w/ WICs! Upstairs loft could be 5th BR too! Bright and spacious owner's suite w/ vaulted ceilings, bath w/garden tub/sep. shwr., & gorgeous custom WIC! Outdoor living to be enjoyed from the spacious back yard w/lifetime warrantied privacy fence. Gazebo w/lights conveys! New energy saving solar panels drastically reduces monthly utility bills! Community pool and quick access to Greensboro and the Triangle make this the perfect place to call home!