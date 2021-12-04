 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $349,900

Beautiful, corner lot home in desirable Brightwood Farms! LVT in main living areas, gas logs in cozy family rm. can be enjoyed from kit/bkfst nook. KIT features gorgeous granite counters, subway tile backsplash, SS appl., under cabinet lights and pantry. All BR's w/WIC! Owner's ste vaulted ceilings, ensuite BA w/garden tub/sep. shwr., custom WIC! Outdoor living to be enjoyed from the spacious back yard and privacy fence w/lifetime warranty, gazebo w/lights conveys! New energy saving solar panels!

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

