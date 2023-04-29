SELLERS ARE MOTIVATED!!! Home is VERY Spacious inside and rooms are a great size w/ WIC. Much larger inside than it appears. Home is like new Beautiful vinyl plank floors meet you at the front door. Two spacious bedrooms are in the front of the home w/ WIC. There’s a full bathroom for the rooms to share. There's a home office that is a great size and has french doors for privacy. Walk in laundry room on the main level. Kitchen is great for entertaining w/ large island w/ granite counter tops and gas stove. Living room has lots of natural light w/ gas fireplace. Primary bedroom is off the living room & has a huge WIC and large walk in shower, toilet closet and a 2 sink vanity. Outside is a covered patio w/ ceiling fan for relaxing and new fence for privacy. Front porch is covered w/ space for chairs and relaxing. 2nd floor has loft, full bathroom and another room that can be used for a 4th bedroom, additional office or bonus space. This home is conveniently located to stores and Highway