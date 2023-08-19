Under construction! This stunning 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house is now available for sale. W/its spacious layout and modern upgrades, this property is sure to capture your attention. As you step inside, you'll immediately notice the upgraded kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appl., perfect for those who love to cook and entertain. The kitchen also features a large island, providing ample space for meal preparation & casual dining. The owner's bath boasts a luxurious 5' fiberglass shower and quartz vanity countertops, creating a spa-like atmosphere. Additionally, bath 2 also features quartz vanity countertops, ensuring that loved ones & guests can enjoy a touch of elegance. The G.R is enhanced by a cozy firepl., offering warmth & ambiance during colder months. The bedrooms are generously sized, providing comfortable spaces for relaxation & personalization. On the second level, you'll find a huge bonus room that can be transformed...-the possibilities are endless! And much more!