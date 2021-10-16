4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $376,780

The Dover with full 2nd floor is a spacious 2671 Sqft open-concept home. Features included with this luxurious home: Benton-Burlap Cabinets, Lennon Granite countertops, Revwood floors, fireplace, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Dover plan features the owner's bed, guest bed, flex room with French doors, & laundry on the main level - must be seen to be appreciated! Photos are representative. Stoney Creek Golf Club is adjacent to community 0.7 miles away. Please contact club for more info.