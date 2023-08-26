New construction! Our modern Fairfax home features an open layout with abundance of space. As your guest walk into this home, they will be greeted by 9' ceiling on main level, formal dining room which features an elegant faux coffered ceiling. The great room opens to breakfast nook and kitchen area which makes entertaining enjoyable! Kitchen features granite countertops, island with pendant lights, and stainless-steel appliances. Second level features owner's suite, owner's bath with quartz vanity. The loft was converted into 4th bedroom. This community offers a clubhouse, fitness club, pool, tennis court.
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $380,635
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
Country superstar Jason Aldean, who grew up in Macon, Ga., got into hot water recently with the video for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”…
The Guilford County Board of Education has approved a roughly $38 million guaranteed maximum price contract with Samet Corp. for construction …
For all of the right reasons, the city of Greensboro finally is putting its troubled loose-leaf collection process out of its misery.
Officers responded at 6:19 p.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of Lakefield Drive and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.