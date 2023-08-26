New construction! Our modern Fairfax home features an open layout with abundance of space. As your guest walk into this home, they will be greeted by 9' ceiling on main level, formal dining room which features an elegant faux coffered ceiling. The great room opens to breakfast nook and kitchen area which makes entertaining enjoyable! Kitchen features granite countertops, island with pendant lights, and stainless-steel appliances. Second level features owner's suite, owner's bath with quartz vanity. The loft was converted into 4th bedroom. This community offers a clubhouse, fitness club, pool, tennis court.