 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $389,990

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $389,990

The open kitchen with a large island and walk in pantry. 4 bedrooms and a flex room. Inside the owner’s suite on the main floor is a private bath with two separate vanities and a must see walk in closet. Warranty, Smart home, Photos Rep

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert