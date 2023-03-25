Welcome home to this "like new" home. Beautiful vinyl plank floors meet you at the front door. Two spacious bedrooms are in the front of the home w/ WIC and there's a full bathroom for the rooms to share. There's a home office that is a great size and has french doors for privacy. Walk in laundry room is on the main level. Kitchen is great for entertaining w/ large island that has granite counter tops and gas stove. Living room has lots of natural light w/ gas fireplace. Primary bedroom is off the living room and has a huge WIC and large walk in shower, toilet closet and a 2 sink vanity. Outside is a covered patio w/ ceiling fan for relaxing and a new fence for privacy. The front porch is also covered w/ space for chairs and relaxing. On the second level of the home, there is a loft, full bathroom and another room that can be used for a 4th bedroom, additional office or bonus space. This home is conveniently located to stores and Highway 40/85. Won't last. Schedule your showing today!