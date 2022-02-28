 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $399,900

Highest or Best 12 noon.2/27/22Wonderful opportunity to live in prestigious Semi Private Golf Community! Well maintained custom built home being offered for the first time. Open floorplan with so many extras! Main level master with trey ceiling and updated bath! Please note custom cut glass window in master bath! Private staircase lead to spacious second level with 2 large bedrooms, both with walk in closets, and access to spacious Bonus room. Second level has a large walk in attic. All appliances (updated) and custom window treatments remain. Wonderful outdoor area include huge deck with trex decking, covered porch, and retractable awning! Go from deck to stamped concrete patio overlooking beautifully landscaped private backyard and Stoney Creek walking trail. Garage has nice storage room and extra storage cabinets. Roof 2020. All brick exterior!

