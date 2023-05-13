This move-in-ready home is like new! Incredibly spacious and excellent floorplan. Large kitchen and generous family/great room. Loft and Office for added comfort. Great for entertaining or room to breathe! The main bedroom is huge with vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities, such as sidewalks, clubhouse, pool, tennis, playground & more! Convenient life is here, close to shopping, dining, and highways.
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $400,000
