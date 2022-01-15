 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $400,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION Custom builder ready for your dream home! 3 RENDERINGS TO CHOOSE FROM OR BRING YOUR OWN & YOU CAN CUSTOMIZE. Minimum build 2400 sq ft., includes lot 0.34 acres on the perfect street. 4 sides brick, 12/12 pitch roof, great room, fireplace optional, office. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, island and pantry, upgraded moldings, tile baths. Easy access to anywhere in the Triad. (Floor plan subject to change. Tax value-lot only)

