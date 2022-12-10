 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $400,000

Move in Ready Ranch home with open kitchen a large island and walk in pantry. 4 bedrooms and a flex room. Main floor owner’s suite has a private bath with two separate vanities and a must-see walk-in closet. Loft upstairs with walk-in attic space. Warranty, Smart home, Photos Rep

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found Xavier Ramon Wells wounded, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said Sunday morning.

