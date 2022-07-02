4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $400,400

Model Home Available! Two Story Dover offers an abundance of space with 4 bedrooms and a flex room. Open kitchen with a large island, walk in pantry and soft close cabinets and drawers. Dining and living areas are filled with windows adding an airy feel. Inside the owner’s suite on the main floor is a private bath with two separate vanities and a must see walk in closet. Entertain upstairs in the loft area with an additional bedroom, full bath and walk in storage. Appliances Package Included! Lawn Maintenance. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Photos are representative.