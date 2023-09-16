This beautifully crafted home offers an ideal living space with all the features you need. From the natural color palette to the cozy fireplace, this home is a perfect fit for anyone. The kitchen is equipped with a center island and plenty of storage. The living space is flexible with other rooms to use as you desire. The primary bathroom is a dream come true with a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and good under sink storage. The fenced in backyard is a great place to relax and entertain with a covered sitting area. Make this home yours today and start living the life you deserve.