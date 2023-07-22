Spacious two story home with an open floor plan and various upgrades including a separate dining room, loft, en suite, bonus room, screened-in back porch, and privacy fence. The kitchen includes a pantry, large island, and dining area. The bedroom on the main level is conveniently next to a full bathroom. The loft provides extra space for entertainment and gathering. All four bedrooms include walk-in closets. The bonus room on the upper level is perfect for an office or storage. Waterbury community includes access to the gym, pool, and tennis court. This home is within a great proximity to various shopping and dining options. Sellers offering optional $10,000 seller concession. MOTIVATED SELLERS - SUBMIT ANY AND ALL OFFERS! SOLD AS IS; sellers to make no repairs. Agent is related to owner. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $424,900
