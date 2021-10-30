 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $430,000

Move in Ready!! This beautiful ALL BRICK 4BR/3BA home offers amazing living space! Living room with gas log fireplace open to kitchen with granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and pantry. Primary bedroom on main with tray ceilings, primary bath with double bowl vanity and separate shower/garden tub. Formal dining room. In-law suite on main. 2nd floor offers 2 bedrooms and spacious bonus room. This home offers an attached 2 car garage and spacious deck overlooking flat backyard. Home built in 2020 (like new appliances, hvac unit, tankless water heater and roof) Neighborhood offers neighborhood pool. Easy access to I-40. USDA Eligible!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arbery case shows the worst chapter of Georgia's history is current events as well
Opinion

Arbery case shows the worst chapter of Georgia's history is current events as well

It only makes sense that the three white Georgia men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery would turn to a Civil War-era law as their defense. The video footage of them hunting and killing the 25-year-old Black man looks like a clip from a slave patrol training video. For those who don't know what I'm talking about, slave patrols were militia members whose job was to apprehend runaway slaves and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News