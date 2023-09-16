EXCEPTIONAL 4 bed/3.5 bath home in lovely Whitsett. Thoughtfully located primary suite on main level with an over-sized walk-in closet. Open floor plan flawlessly integrates the living, dining and kitchen while the 10ft ceilings create a sense of grandeur, all illuminated with natural light, courtesy of large windows. Indulge in cinematic magic while relaxing in your very own MEDIA ROOM!! Additional 3 beds/2 baths on upper level finish off this ideal floor plan for kids and parents alike!! Amenities include a large neighborhood pool. Less than 5 minutes from 40/85. A MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $439,900
