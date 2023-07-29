This beautiful two-story home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and also includes a large living room space with a fireplace for all your cozy needs. Upstairs has an entertainment room for movie nights with your family. Located right off Highway 70 between Burlington, NC, and Greensboro, NC, its in the perfect location if you're looking for peace but not too far of a drive from either city if you're looking for fun. This home is 5 minutes or less from some of the best local attractions, restaurants, public transportation, and parks.
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $455,000
