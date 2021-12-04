4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $459,900

Under Construction for a New Years Move-in! One Level Living in Style! New luxury Villa in an established community. Our patio town home offers the privacy of no shared walls and the convenience of exterior maintenance and lawn care by the HOA. Open floor plan with 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, vaulted ceiling in living room, gourmet kitchen with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, and huge Walk in Closet, double vanity, walk-in shower. Amenities include Swimming pool, Fitness Center, tennis courts, clubhouse, and nature trails. Minutes from Alamance Crossing or Friendly Center shopping, dining & entertainment.