New Construction ready for a Spring Move-in! One Level Living in Style! New luxury Villa in an established community. Our detached town home offers the privacy of no shared walls and the convivence of exterior maintenance and lawn care by the HOA. Open floor plan with 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and sunroom. 4th bedroom or flex room is great for an office or den. Gas log fireplace in living room, gourmet kitchen with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and large island with breakfast bar. Main bedroom with tray ceiling, and huge walk-in closet. Main bathroom with double vanity and granite tops, tile shower. Amenities include swimming pool, fitness Center, tennis courts, clubhouse, and nature trails. Minutes from Alamance Crossing or Friendly Center shopping, dining & entertainment. Short drive to Greensboro and Raleigh.