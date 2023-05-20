New Construction ready for a Spring Move-in! One Level Living in Style! New luxury Villa in an established community. Our detached town home offers the privacy of no shared walls and the convivence of exterior maintenance and lawn care by the HOA. Open floor plan with 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and sunroom. 4th bedroom or flex room is great for an office or den. Gas log fireplace in living room, gourmet kitchen with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and large island with breakfast bar. Main bedroom with tray ceiling, and huge walk-in closet. Main bathroom with double vanity and granite tops, tile shower. Amenities include swimming pool, fitness Center, tennis courts, clubhouse, and nature trails. Minutes from Alamance Crossing or Friendly Center shopping, dining & entertainment. Short drive to Greensboro and Raleigh.
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
Counselors are at the campus as the news of Paul Egleston's death was shared with his co-workers, classes, teams and others in the school community.
A vehicle drove through the front entrance.
"There’s simply no way that I’d agree to these terms as a lender, since they expose me to far more default risk than I’m willing to accept," s…
Video of her accomplishments has been liked more than 120,000 times since it was posted on TikTok. "I want other women to know, especially tho…