4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $490,000

Strongest & Best Offers Due by Feb 27th at 2pm. Wonderful opportunity and rare find for a tastefully executed and modern updated home in Stoney Creek development. Home backs up to the 14th green of Stoney Creek Golf Course with views of the golf course from screened in back porch and large open deck. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops, island, new SS appliances and butlers pantry. Main floor features large living room/great room with fireplace, dining room, hardwood floors, breakfast area, powder room & laundry. Primary bedroom on second floor includes expansive en-suite bathroom with separate tub/shower, double vanity & lovely tile work. Three additional bedrooms on second floor. Oversized two car garage with ample storage space. New Roof, paint, bathrooms and more on this stunning brick exterior home! Whole House Generator. Immaculately updated and ready to move-in.

