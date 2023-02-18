Previous Model Home in Brightwood Farm with all the UPGRADES and still feels like it's brand new! The Essex Plan offers you a bright & cheery 2-story entrance, 4 HUGE bedrooms, primary on main, 3.5 baths, plus a HUGE bonus room in OPEN main-level floor plan. The large chef's kitchen offers granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances, gas cooktop & double oven, along w/a butler's pantry. Breakfast area is large enough for a large dining room table & over looks large backyard. Custom built-ins give storage & ambience in Den w/gas fireplace, crown moldings thru out. Main-level primary suite is over the top with it's coffered ceiling, recessed lights, oversized closet w/custom made built-ins, double vanity, automatic lights, 6ft tiled shower in bath & water closet. 2nd-story offers another optional primary w/ensuite bath, 2 add'l beds & bath plus over-sized bonus room. Exterior yard is beautifully green w/irrigation system. Community pool, clubhouse, & tennis court. Amazing location!