Under Construction for a Spring Move-in! One Level Living in Style! New luxury Villa in an established community. Our patio town home offers the privacy of no shared walls and the convenience of exterior maintenance and lawn care by the HOA. Open floor plan with 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, vaulted ceiling in living room & gas log fireplace, gourmet kitchen with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Main bedroom with tray ceiling, and huge Walk in Closet, main bath with double vanities and granite tops, walk-in tile shower, & linen closet. Amenities include Swimming pool, Fitness Center, tennis courts, clubhouse, and nature trails. Minutes from Alamance Crossing or Friendly Center shopping, dining & entertainment. Short drive to Greensboro and Raleigh.
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $499,900
