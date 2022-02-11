 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $545,000

All brick, wonderfully maintained, custom built home in prestigious Stoney Creek golf course community! Don't miss this updated kitchen w/ updated granite, Viking cooktop, Spanish tile, double ovens w/ large breakfast area. Dramatic ceilings in master & breakfast nook. Bright airy sunroom w/ imported Spanish tile floor overlooking rear yard & Koi pond! Master on main w/ custom closets & updated bath. Large deck overlooking professionally landscaped & maintained yard. Two story great room with lots of light & built in shelving. Second floor is a perfect living space w/ private office/bedroom w/ builtin shelving and walkin closet. Large bedrooms connected to private full baths & both have walk in closets! Huge Bonus room w/sitting area & recreation area! Oversized 2nd floor hallway overlooking foyer & greatroom!! Lots of hardwood flooring! Over 1/2 acre premium Cul de Sac lot, no thru traffic!! 9 Zone Irrigation System. Ext. custom accent lighting. Convenient to RDU, Gboro, Durham.

