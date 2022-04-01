The most gorgeous and wonderfully maintained home you will ever see!! This beautiful, all brick home has everything plus located in beautiful semi private Stoney Creek Golf Community! Mstr. plus two additional bedrooms on main level. Updated chef's kitchen with quartz countertops and remodeled master bath with 6 ft walk in shower! Recently refinished hardwood floors and professional custom faux paint. Second level with large Bonus room plus huge 4th bedroom with adjourning large, bright, office/craft area! Huge main level master with his/her closets and trey ceilings walk out into 12 x 12 All Season's room which leads to large deck area! 2nd and 3rd bedroom have a oversized jack & jill bath! Original owner custom built home with no detail overlooked! All of this plus the most beautiful flower gardens and professionally landscaped and maintained yard! This home will not disappoint! Cul de Sac location!
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $549,000
