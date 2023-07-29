New Luxury Villa with Finished Basement! Our patio townhome offers the privacy of no shared walls and the convenience of exterior maintenance and lawn care by the HOA. Open floor plan with 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, vaulted ceiling in living room, Gas log fireplace, gourmet kitchen with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Main floor primary bedroom with tray ceiling, double vanity, & walk-in tile shower. Finished basement with living quarters includes separate entrance, kitchenette, full bath, laundry, bedroom, 2 huge walk-in closets, unfinished storage closet, and a walk-out patio. Amenities include Lawn Care, Swimming pool, Fitness Center, tennis courts, clubhouse, and lake view nature trails. Minutes from Alamance Crossing or Friendly Center shopping, dining & entertainment. Short drive to Greensboro and Raleigh.
4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $579,900
