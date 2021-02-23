46 Triad area artists receive grants financed by N.C. Arts Council

GREENSBORO — Lorena Guillen, vocalist and artistic director of the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, will use a state grant to support the mixing and mastering of the ensemble’s upcoming album.
Robert Young, a Forsyth County saxophonist, will record and film his project "Saxophone Music by Black Composers" to increase awareness of the great music that has been written for the saxophone by Black composers.
Erin Younge, a Randolph County ceramicist, will convert an old horse barn into a ceramic studio along the Pottery Highway in Seagrove.
The three artists are among 46 from Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph, Davidson and Davie counties that have been awarded an Artist Support Grant for professional and artistic development.
The grants — ranging from $500 to $1,500 — are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County announced the awards Tuesday.
More than 195 applications were received. Awards went to artists in visual arts and crafts, literature, film, dance, music, performing arts and spoken word.
“Our five-county region is rich in artists, and COVID-19 has created an environment in which it is very difficult for them to practice their crafts and support themselves," Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement.
"These grants come at a most opportune time," Way said. "We urge policymakers to keep the artistic community front and center and devise ways to help artists sustain themselves while theaters are dark, galleries are closed and live performance venues have ceased to exist.”
Chase Law, president and CEO of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to partner with our neighbor, ArtsGreensboro, to administer the Artist Support Grants. The arts community has been amazingly innovative during these difficult times, and we will continue to find ways to keep the arts alive and use this time as an opportunity that will help us as we move forward.”
“Over this past year, many individual artists have had their professional lives put on hold," Law said. "We are committed to providing support to them and their craft and helping put our artists back to work.”
Here are grantees by county. More information about these grant recipients can be found on websites for ArtsGreensboro at artsgreensboro.org and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County at intothearts.org.
Guilford County: Scrapmettle Entertainment, Carrie Thomas, Karen Archia, Lorena Guillen, Virginia Holmes, Irvin Maldonado, Bradford Simmons, Anna Daigneault, Duane Cyrus, Neidy Perdomo, Josephus Thompson III, Kevin Rowsey, Andrew Hudson, James Raleigh, Clarice Young, Stephen Van Vuuren, Xavier Carrington, Korinn Annette Jefferies, Ronald Hargrove, Alexandra Warren, Paul Byun and Dom-Sebastian Alexis.
Forsyth County: Amy Funderburk, Carlos Gustavo, Erinn Dearth, Brent Harvey, Jeffrey Cates, Robert Young, Pablo Bobadilla, Holland Berson, Benjamin Masterson, Mona King, Ereka Scales and Metta Sama.
Randolph County: Kate Waltman, Jeremy Skidmore, Erin Younge, Carol Gentithes and Fred Johnston.
Davidson County: Kenrick Jobe, Tonya Lanier, Jeff Beck, Hernan Mena and Beth Cantrell.
Davie County: Christina Tyler and Beth Andrews.