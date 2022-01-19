5 amazing Super Bowl recipes: Finger foods, sliders, Jalapeño Poppers

Huddle up, Super Bowl fans. It’s time to firm up your food plan for the biggest snacking event of the year.

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, think finger foods, sandwiches and dips. Recipes that are easy to prepare are what hosts should aim for. We have five tasty options that are sure to win roars of approval from your crowd.

Keep in mind that these selections don’t rank high on the good-for-you scale. They call for cheese and high-fat and salty ingredients like bacon and tortilla chips. You can sideline some of the calories by using reduced-fat varieties of cream cheese, sour cream and shredded cheese. Going easy on the salt shaker is also a good idea.

Keto diet followers will love our guacamole and chips and Mini Mac Dippers. Instead of enjoying their guacamole with tortilla chips, they can scoop it up with chips made of crisp bacon. The Mini Mac Dippers are inspired by the McDonald’s Big Mac, but there’s no sesame-seed bun. They’re super easy to make, and you can dress them up any way like.

Brace yourself for the Spinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper Dip, which is served in a bread bowl. It’s as beautiful as it is tasty. You can make the dip portion up to two days in advance and assemble on game day.