5 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $275,000

Oversized Primary Bedroom with Two Primary Bathrooms and Walk-In Closets on the Main!!! This home also boasts ample square footage, five bedrooms, a bonus room, multiple guest bedroom walk-in closets, an eat-in kitchen with an island, kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, and a double car attached garage. One second floor bedroom has an attached full bath and could be used as a second primary bedroom. Community amenities include a pool, tennis court, & clubhouse! Schedule your tour today!

