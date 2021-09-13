Welcome to this exceptionally maintained home in Storrington subdivision and the highly sought after Northern school district. Buyers will enjoy the love and care that the original owners have put into this home. The large primary bedroom offers his and her's full master bathrooms with walk in closets in each, and enough space for extra seating or a home office. New upgrades include new flooring throughout the main level, french double doors leading into the backyard from the kitchen, and a new water heater all within the last month. Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a loft/flex space on the second level gives you plenty of opportunities to make this home your own. Minutes away from Lake Townsend, nature trails, and great golf courses this home offers many things to do while still being very convenient to HWY 29 and Downtown Greensboro. With over 2,700 square feet, this home offers all the space you will need and more! Book your appointment today!
5 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $325,000
