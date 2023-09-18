Wellington offers homes that range from 1,764 - 3,108 sq.ft. with ranch and 2-story designs. Among the features and finishes, homeowners will appreciate the unparalleled peace of mind of owning Americas Smart Homea whole-home network of Wi-Fi enabled smart home devices by brands you trust, all conveniently controlled from your smartphone or the sleek touchscreen panel mounted near the entry of each new home. Move into Wellington with great confidence knowing your home is built with top-quality craftsmanship and materials, and access to the most current in energy efficiency to ensure top savings when it comes to your monthly bills. You don't want just anyone to build your home, you want America's Builder, because, since 1978, more buyers have chosen D.R. Horton than any other national builder. Find the quality of life youve been looking for at a value you will appreciate from America's #1 Home Builder!