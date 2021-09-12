 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,250,000

Luxury Abound in this Stunning Custom 3 Story Home w/Finished Basement. No details were left undone! Walk into a BreathTaking 2 Grand Story Foyer w/Curved StairCase & Exquisite Chandelier. Formal Dining Room w/Lovely Views. Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Glazed Cabinets, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar & Nook Overlooking the Pond. 2-Story Living Rooms w/Custom Built Ins w/Lush Details around Fireplace, 1st Floor Master Suite w/Cozy Sitting Area, Double Trey Ceiling, Master Bath His/Her Vanity, Granite Shower w/Computerized Jet System, Air Jet Bath Tub, Upstairs- 3 Guest Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath w/Large Bonus room, Home Office. Elevator/Hardwoods/ Custom Artistry Paint Thru Out. Luxury Finished Basement w/Custom Kitchen, Dining Area, Spacious Living Room w/FirePlace & Built ins, Pool Table/Game Room, Full Home Theater, Add'tl Bedroom & Full Bath. Lovely outdoor living Spaces, Covered Porch, Screened Porch, Covered Patio, Outdoor Kitchen/Fireplace w/pondviews. A True Must See!

