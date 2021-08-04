 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,300,000

Luxury Custom 3 Story Home w/Finished Bsmt/ Grand Foyer w/Curved StairCase. Formal Dining Rm w/Lovely Views. Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Glazed Cabinets, Granite Counters, Bfast Bar & Nook. Custom Built Ins w/Lush Details around Fireplace, 1st Floor Master, Granite Shower w/Jet System, Air Jet Tub, 3 Guest Bdrms & 2 Full Bath w/Large Bonus Rm, Office. Elevator/Hardwoods/ Custom Artistry Paint. Bsmt w/Custom Kitchen, Dining Area, Living Rm w/FirePlace & Built ins, Pool Table/Game Rm,Theater, Adtl Bdrm & Bath.

