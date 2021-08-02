5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $280,000

Charming 5 Bedroom/2.1 Bathroom home in Carson Farms in Burlington. Features nice open living room. Dining room. Kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet space with pantry. Upstairs 4 large bedrooms. Master suite with walk-in closet and master bath with shower and separate tub. Laundry room on main. Fenced and private backyard with patio area. Great location just minutes from everything. Walking distance to Springwood Park. Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home.